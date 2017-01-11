Students warm hearts of Garden Place residents

Dwight Barbeau lives out his days in Reflections at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia, reminiscing about when he would zip around the Belle-Clair Speedway with the nickname “Cyclone.”

“They called me ‘Cyclone’ because I would come around the track so quickly,” the 90-year-old Barbeau said recently. “I thought, hey, that’s not a bad nickname.”

Barbeau raced for 50 years in the St. Louis area as No. 81. Twice, he qualified in the stock division at Daytona International Speedway when it first opened in 1959, but said he didn’t complete a race.

“I only lasted 10 laps and then the motor let go,” he said of one of the times he qualified.

When Columbia High School special education teacher Gina Gunn’s student Taylor Ratajczyk first learned of Barbeau’s racing history, they established an instant connection. The two met because of Gunn’s implementation of an Adopt a Grandparent program at the beginning of the school year.

“I raced against (Taylor’s) grandpa, who is now deceased,” Barbeau said.

The Republic-Times went over to Gunn’s classroom recently to speak with her and the kids about the program, and Gunn introduced the newspaper to Taylor almost immediately…>>>

