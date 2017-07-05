Student trip explores entrepreneurship

At the end of the school year, Monroe County CEO students had finished their small business projects and were feeling ready to take on the world.

Then came an opportunity to learn from some experienced entrepreneurs, and students didn’t hesitate to take the plunge. Monroe County CEO program facilitator Jamie Matthews said a total of 21 local students went on the six-day California trip near the end of June.

“It was all created by the parents of a CEO member who graduated. The parents planned everything and scheduled it out, which gave the students an amazing opportunity,” she said.

Brian and Kelly Estes not only planned out the trip for these budding entrepreneurs, but also served as chaperones throughout the experience.

Students explored Stanford University, the Apple Inc. headquarters, the Intel Museum, SherpaVC — a venture capital firm — and more. At Apple, the kids heard from Chris Espinosa and Eddy Cue about working with late Apple founder Steve Jobs, the history of Apple, and about the challenges of pursuing a dream.

Espinosa helped found Apple in Jobs’ garage while Cue established the online Apple Store and created iTunes. Matthews said students walked away with ideas for bringing computer programming classes into the area high schools’ curricula…>>>

