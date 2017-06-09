Fire damages vacant Millstadt building
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on June 10, 2017 at 11:55 am
(photo by Corey Saathoff)
The Columbia Fire Department provided mutual aid to Millstadt about 11:30 a.m. Saturday for assistance in battling a fully engulfed structure fire on South Jefferson Street. The Smithton Fire Department also responded for assistance.
The fire occurred to a vacant building at 507 S. Jefferson Street. Formerly Masarang’s grocery store, then a gun shop for a time, the building has been vacant for about five years.
The fire appears to have started at the rear of the structure. No nearby structures were affected and no injuries were reported. The owner of the building lives next door.
More details will be provided as they are available.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
email: andrea@republictimes.net