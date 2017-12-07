Structure fire in Dupo
By Republic-Times
on December 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm
Firefighters respond to a fire on Lime Street in Dupo on Thursday afternoon. (Sean McGowan photo)
The Columbia Fire Department assisted Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Cahokia firefighters in responding about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a structure fire at a single-story home in the 200 block of Lime Street. Smoke was seen shooting through the roof of the residence. The fire appeared to have been under control within a short amount of time.
Firefighters were forced to knock down much of the ceiling inside the home to reach the fire. The home also sustained damage to its roof in the blaze, Dupo Fire Chief Kurt Johnson said.
