Structure fire in Dupo

The Columbia Fire Department assisted Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Cahokia firefighters in responding about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a structure fire at a single-story home in the 200 block of Lime Street. Smoke was seen shooting through the roof of the residence. The fire appeared to have been under control within a short amount of time.

Firefighters were forced to knock down much of the ceiling inside the home to reach the fire. The home also sustained damage to its roof in the blaze, Dupo Fire Chief Kurt Johnson said.