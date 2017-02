By Corey Saathoff on February 8, 2017 at 6:26 pm

Columbia Fire Department personnel assisted Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Cahokia firefighters with a structure fire in the 200 block of Stone Street in Dupo about shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Pictured is the fire as seen on Wednesday night.

Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire and was in the process of being sold. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.