 Stella R. Laugesen | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Stella R. Laugesen | Obituary

By on November 28, 2018 at 12:03 pm

Stella R. Laugesen

Stella R. Laugesen (nee Davis), 90, of Waterloo, died Nov. 25, 2018, in Waterloo. 

She was born Aug. 24, 1928, in Blanco, N.M., daughter of the late Ramona (nee Valencia) Worley.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children James Glynn and Stephen Glynn; grandchildren Andrew (Katie) Glynn, Rachel (Scott) Knoechel, Molly (Tim) Stegink, Benjamin Glynn, Jimmy Glynn, and Rebekah Glynn; 16 great grandchildren; sister Louise Riella; stepdaughter Fay (Fritz) Michaelis; and stepgrandson Tony Trurelli.

Stella was preceded in death by her mother, first husband Jack DeChristopher, second husband Silas Glynn, third husband Leon Laugesen and sister Jeannie Rothacher.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 28, and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at the funeral home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Heart of God Ministries.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.