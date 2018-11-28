Stella R. Laugesen | Obituary

Stella R. Laugesen (nee Davis), 90, of Waterloo, died Nov. 25, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 24, 1928, in Blanco, N.M., daughter of the late Ramona (nee Valencia) Worley.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children James Glynn and Stephen Glynn; grandchildren Andrew (Katie) Glynn, Rachel (Scott) Knoechel, Molly (Tim) Stegink, Benjamin Glynn, Jimmy Glynn, and Rebekah Glynn; 16 great grandchildren; sister Louise Riella; stepdaughter Fay (Fritz) Michaelis; and stepgrandson Tony Trurelli.

Stella was preceded in death by her mother, first husband Jack DeChristopher, second husband Silas Glynn, third husband Leon Laugesen and sister Jeannie Rothacher.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 28, and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at the funeral home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Heart of God Ministries.