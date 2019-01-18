Stella | Pet of the Week

Stella is a star! She is a lover of many things. She loves to run — she runs like the wind! She loves to cuddle and be near humans. She loves men, women, children and is fine around cats. She loves to play with her toys and other dogs. A variety of chew toys are a must.

More than anything, Stella needs someone. Male or female, someone who she can trust will love her and spend a lot of time with her.

Stella has a lot of energy and is physically strong. Daily exercise and a place to run make her very happy. She is intelligent and consistency helps her to continue learning manners.

If you are looking for a friendly and lovable dog, Stella is your girl!

Stella is currently living in a foster home. For more information or to meet her, please fill out an online adoption application or call Helping Strays at 618-939-7389.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.