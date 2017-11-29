SteelWood Arts fosters love of nature

A new woodworking business run out of a home in Valmeyer touts much more than solid craftsmanship and a variety of products.

Emily Bade and Robert Asselmeier also believe in environmental stewardship, including that they only use wood from fallen trees. Bade added that they choose trees that are not part of an animal’s habitat.

“SteelWood Arts seeks to foster an appreciation of nature through art,” the company’s website states. “We seek to reveal a tree’s story by liberating the spirit of the wood grain through an original design by (Asselmeier). Since every tree is unique, each piece is original artwork and will never be reproduced.”

Asselmeier’s works include bowls, shelves, tables, plates, benches and more using mostly wood but some metal. Bade uses her degree in biology to search for the right kind of wood. Additionally, Bade grew up hiking through the bluffs.

“When we started out we had an exotic collection from his dad,” she said. “And then once that ran out, we started getting a lot more local wood and that’s the direction we’ve gone.

“It’s just part of the fun. You never know what you’re going to get or what it will look like.”

Asselmeier grew up restoring furniture and went to the Art Institute of Chicago to study Art and Technology…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the November 29 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.