Star | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Star, I like to play with other dogs in the play yard and like to play ball. I’m a gentle girl and like to receive petting and love. Going on car rides and playing in the park are things I enjoy. I don’t care for cats but I do play well with other dogs. Friendly, sweet, and playful are names I’ve been called, I hope you come meet me soon. Watch Star and Ellie play during play groups.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.