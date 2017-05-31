Stanley E. “Steamer” Wild | Obituary

Stanley E. “Steamer” Wild, 74, of Waterloo, died May 30, 2017, in Belleville.

He was born June 13, 1942, in Madonnaville, son of the late Emil P. and Leona K. Wild (nee Mueller).

Stanley was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo, and the Men’s Group, building committee and grounds committee. He served on the board of Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Gateway Two Cylinder Tractors Club, and several card clubs.

He worked part-time for A-Strong Trucking and Baxmeyer Construction Co.. He was retired as an owner-operator with Beelman Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wild; daughter Rhonda (Kerry) May; grandsons Douglas May and Greg (Christina) May; brother Kenneth (Betty) Wild; godchild Annette (Ray) Fausz; and loving pal and buddy “Hopper,” along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Rosalie Wild; father- and mother-in-law Ervin and Leonora Rubemeyer; brothers Milton, Charles and Donald Wild; sisters-in-law Alberta Wild and Anita Wild; and brother-in-law Robert Rubemeyer.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. June 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. ne 2, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. June 2, at the church, Pastor James Watson officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the St. Paul United Church of Christ Building Fund or St. Paul United Church of Christ Family Emergency Fund.