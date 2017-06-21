Stanford Joseph Kipping Jr. | Obituary

Stanford Joseph Kipping Jr., 59, of Red Bud, died June 20, 2017, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

He was born March 23, 1958, in St. Louis, son of the late Stanford J. and Anna Kipping Sr. (nee Buttons).

Mr. Kipping was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, and Laborers Local No. 196.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Kipping (nee Shepherd); his daughter, Anna Kipping; his son, Stanford J. Kipping, III; his three brothers, Carl (Brenda) Kipping, Leo Kipping, and Raymond (Toni) Kipping; his two sisters, Grace (Jerry) Garris, and Teresa (Dan) Sellers; and his step-mother, Pat Kipping. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Mark Kipping, John Kipping and James Kipping.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 23, and 9-9:45 a.m. June 24, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.