Stanford J. Kipping | Obituary

Stanford “Fat Boy” J. Kipping, 83, of Red Bud, died March 27, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

He was born to the late Joseph C. and Grace (nee Andres) Kipping on March 6, 1934 in Waterloo.

He married Anna Mae Button on Feb. 21, 1957; she preceded him in death. He then married Patricia Barcum on Aug. 17, 1991 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ruma; she survives.

He had worked on the Springmeyer Freight Dock in St. Louis for 25 years. He was a Korean War Navy veteran and member of VFW Post # 6504 in Waterloo. Stanford enjoyed playing horseshoes and washers. He also loved birdwatching and his flowers. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Baby.

He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, and was also a member of Knights of Columbus #1134 in Waterloo.

In addition to his second wife, he is survived by sons Stanford (Rosemary) Kipping Jr., Leo Kipping and Raymond Kipping (Toni Niermann), all of Red Bud; daughters Grace (Jerry) Garris of Red Bud and Teresa (Danny) Sellers of Waterloo; step-sons James (Kim) Clark Jr. of Red Bud and Nathan Carl (Brenda) Neat of Tulsa, Okla.; step-daughters Barbara Clark of St. Louis and Audrey (Joseph) Campbell of Waterloo; sisters Gloria (Leo) Thoma of Columbia and Patricia Mitan of Collinsville; plus several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by three infant sons; brothers Spencer, Steve and Stanley Kipping; and sister Gladys Oestreich.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. March 30 and 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 31 at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. March 31 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to the family’s choice.