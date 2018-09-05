Stacie K. Thoma | Obituary

Stacie K. Thoma, 37, of Columbia, died Sept. 2, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis, from injuries sustained in a car crash.

She was born April 10, 1981, in Kirkwood, Mo., daughter of Robert (Gail) Thoma of Columbia and the late Denise Thoma (nee Grob).

Stacie earned her Bachelor of Arts from Webster University, Webster Groves, Mo. She had a unique sense of humor, quick wit, infectious laugh and was incredibly creative.

She was a lover of animals, eclectic foods, comedic music and terrible TV shows. She loved to sing and act, singing in church and acting in a few plays in Columbia, most recently the “Wizard of Oz” and “Steel Magnolias.”

She was the “loving and silly” aunt to five nieces and nephews — Jonathan and William DuVall, and Samuel, Lillian and Benjamin (whom she referred to as “Ben Jammin”) Thoma.

She will be missed by her family and friends, and her group at the YMCA, where she enjoyed “working out.”

Surviving are her father; sister Stephanie (Jeremy) DuVall of Waterloo, and brother Scott (Karen) Thoma of Weldon Spring, Mo.; niece Lillian Thoma; nephews Samuel and Benjamin Thoma, and Jonathan and William DuVall; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 7, and 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 8, at the church,. Pastor Steven Theiss officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Human Support Services of Monroe County, 988 N. IL Route 3, Waterloo IL, 62298; Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia IL, 62236; or YMCA of Monroe County, 9514 Caring Way, Columbia IL, 62236.