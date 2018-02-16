SPPCS Seventh Grade Volleyball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on February 16, 2018 at 2:46 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School seventh grade volleyball team.
The Falcons won the Millstadt seventh grade girls volleyball tournament, which took place Feb. 2-3.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Rachel Bradley, Rylee Nagel, Abby Grohmann, Megan Jung, Lucy Range and Izzy Purcell; back row: manager Kaitlyn Warden, Kate Kreps, Emma Day, Mia Miller and Noelle Willson. (submitted photo)
Republic-Times
