Splash pad planned at Dupo Park

The village of Dupo is continuing its project of turning its park into a family-friendly place for recreation and fun, and Dupo village trustee Ken Phillips is leading the charge.

The newest project planned for the park is a splash pad.

“When the park was built in 2003, we wanted to make it the best we could for the children. I’ve always been about doing things for the kids,” Phillips, who is also the village’s parks committee chairperson, said of the addition of a splash pad.

The village has completed two phases for renovating the park — phase one included adding the main pavilion. Phase two consisted of building additional pavilions and the baseball field. Meanwhile, phase three would include both the splash pad and a community center for social gatherings.

Many Dupo residents came to Village Hall for a parks committee meeting last year to voice their opposition to the community center proposal because of an estimated $700,000 figure. Regardless of whether the center is built, Phillips said the splash pad will happen.

The estimated price tag for the splash pad comes out to a little more than $100,000. Recently, the St. Clair County Parks Grants Commission awarded a $50,000 grant to the village of Dupo to build the splash pad. Phillips said the village’s parks budget could probably absorb most of the remaining expenses…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the October 25 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.