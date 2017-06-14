Spending Evenings With the Midwife | Mark’s Remarks

It’s a bit funny that I’ve worked like a dog since school ended. Indeed, I allowed myself one day of “sleeping in” until 7-ish, but then soon got busy on all the things I’d been neglecting at home and the surrounding area.

Perhaps you think teachers lead a life of leisure in the summer. Well, I can’t complain about summers off. But, we do stay busy and the summer seems to go pretty fast.

Oh sure, there is still time for some relaxing. I will tell you that I discovered a TV show that I’m pretty hooked on — and I suppose a little red-faced. You see, it’s probably what you’d call a show for women. I’m not trying to insult any guys out there, but when you watch the show, you’ll see what I mean. I was sucked in that first night and I can’t go back. I make no apologies. It’s a great show and I’m going to keep watching. I know at least one guy who watches and he’s one of those macho types. He will back me up.

I’d heard of the PBS show “Call the Midwife” before and had heard folks say it was very good. Michelle and I happened to tune in one night and enjoyed it quite a bit. It was touching, well-written, and very entertaining. My only complaint is that it tugs at the heartstrings a little too much and I tend to have some allergies or something attacks me every time I watch.

You can look up a synopsis for the show, but it basically revolves around the lives of the people who live in the East End of London during the late 1950s and early 1960s. The nurses and sisters (nuns) who live in the neighborhood (at the clinic/nunnery) help the community, mostly with childbirth and medical needs.

It’s just a stinkin’ good show. I highly recommend it.

I’ve always been a late bloomer, so it’s no surprise that I tuned in to the last three episodes of the season, finding out just Sunday night that the new season would not start up until next spring! “Oh crikey,” as they say in England (I told you the show takes place there, right?)

Late bloomer again; although my kids have used Netflix and we have all watched movies and a few television shows on there, I have never succumbed to the modern day fad of “binge watching.”

It sounded like a fun thing to do; I just never had the time. However, I got so attached to the show that I decided to watch it on Netflix. It’s my understanding that Seasons 1-5 are on there? Cool. I’m on episode four. Michelle and I are watching it together, and I certainly wouldn’t call one episode every few days “binge watching.” Perhaps “intermittent binging”?

Oh, who cares? Watch it! I guarantee you’ll be hooked; even if it is what another guy called “a chick show” (sorry ladies; he said it, I didn’t).

And if you are like me and a late bloomer, give me a shout out and I’ll tell you how to sign up for Netflix.

It’s totally worth it.