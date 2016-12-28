Spencer J. Kipping | Obituary

Spencer J. Kipping, 86, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2016, in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Waterloo, son of the late Joseph and Grace Kipping (nee Andres).

Spencer retired from Columbia Quarry and was a member of the Monroe County Democratic Club.

He is survived by his children David (Nancy) Kipping, Dennis Kipping, Lori (Matt) Doerr, Robert (Jenny) Kipping, and Edward (Cathy) Kipping; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother Gloria (Leo) Thoma, Standford (Pat) Kipping, and Patsy Mitan; and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ellen L. Kipping (nee Lerch), special uncle and aunt Fred and Clara Kipping; and brothers and sister Stanley Kipping, Gladys Oestriech and Steve Kipping.

Visitation and funeral services were Dec. 27-28, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Oak Hill Activity Fund.