 Southern Illinois Falcons 14U Softball | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Southern Illinois Falcons 14U Softball | Team of the Week

By on July 28, 2017 at 11:04 am

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 2017 Southern Illinois Falcons 14U select team, which features multiple players from the Waterloo area.

The Falcons won the Illinois State softball championship that took place July 6-9 in Pekin.

Members of the team are, front row, from left, Claire Schultheis, Bree Portz, Emily Smith, Casey Dougherty and Taylor Wilson; second row: Maddie Schwemmer, Abby Benedict, Grace Middendorf, Carley Otten, Abbey Goff, and Ashley Steinhardt. The team advances to the national tournament set to be played in Oklahoma.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.