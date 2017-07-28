Southern Illinois Falcons 14U Softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 2017 Southern Illinois Falcons 14U select team, which features multiple players from the Waterloo area.

The Falcons won the Illinois State softball championship that took place July 6-9 in Pekin.

Members of the team are, front row, from left, Claire Schultheis, Bree Portz, Emily Smith, Casey Dougherty and Taylor Wilson; second row: Maddie Schwemmer, Abby Benedict, Grace Middendorf, Carley Otten, Abbey Goff, and Ashley Steinhardt. The team advances to the national tournament set to be played in Oklahoma.