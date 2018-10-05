Sophie | Pet of the Week

Sophie is a young Lab mix who is full of energy and loves to enjoy life!

She loves to play with her tennis ball or go for a brisk walk when the weather is nice. She also likes to play “hide and seek” with her treats — you throw them and she’ll find them the yard. She loves this game.

Sophie is looking for someone who can give a young dog the attention she needs so she can grow and mature into a forever family member.

This cutie also knows how to “smile” on command.

Sophie is a one-year-old labrador/doberman mix and weighs 80 pounds.

You can visit Sophie at the Helping Strays shelter.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.