Sophia Bonaldi | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 8, 2017 at 1:04 pm
Sophia Bonaldi
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball player Sophia Bonaldi.
The junior guard is leading the Eagles (3-5) in scoring at 17 points per game this season, including 38 percent shooting from three-point range.
Bonaldi is also averaging more than three steals per game to lead Columbia.
