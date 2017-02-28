Solich-King | Engagement

Renee Solich and Jake King of Waterloo have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ronald and Donna Solich of Waterloo.

She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southwestern Illinois College with an associate’s degree in radiologic sciences.

She is the granddaughter of Shirley L. Brinkmann-Wittenauer and Mary Solich of Waterloo.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Melissa King of Waterloo and Steven King of Concord, N.H. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He is employed at United States Postal Service in St. Louis.

He is the grandson of George Bieber Sr. of Arcadia, Mo., and Charlene King of Green Bay, Wisc.

The couple are planning a June 2018 wedding.