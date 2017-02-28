 Solich-King | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

Solich-King | Engagement

By on February 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Renee Solich and Jake King

Renee Solich and Jake King of Waterloo have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ronald and Donna Solich of Waterloo.

She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southwestern Illinois College with an associate’s degree in radiologic sciences.

She is the granddaughter of Shirley L. Brinkmann-Wittenauer and Mary Solich of Waterloo.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Melissa King of Waterloo and Steven King of Concord, N.H. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He is employed at United States Postal Service in St. Louis.

He is the grandson of George Bieber Sr. of Arcadia, Mo., and Charlene King of Green Bay, Wisc.

The couple are planning a June 2018 wedding.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.