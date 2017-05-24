Soldier reflects on military service

To Monroe County residents, he is first and foremost the founder of an organization that has used $300,000 of donated funds to help more than 200 local combat veterans.

He has coordinated four years’ worth of benefit concerts — the most recent of which raised $91,103.88 — and continues his efforts to help combat veterans in any way he can. But Songs4Soldiers founder Dustin Row also served for a time in the Iraq War.

“At a very young age, I can remember the Gulf War vaguely, and not long after that, I had this clear premonition that I would serve,” he said of his decision to join the military.

The Columbia man joined the U.S. Army in 2004, and was stationed 35 miles outside of Baghdad in Balad, Iraq, until 2005. Row, 33, served in the 724th Transportation Unit. The unit escorted fuel convoys, ending up in the front line of many battles that — in at least one instance — produced fatalities.

“During our tour we experienced many firefights, IEDs, and land mines, but none worse than the attack on our convoy on April 9, 2004,” Row recalled on the Songs4Soldiers website.

That attack occurred when the unit drove a support convoy straight into an “ongoing offensive.” Not only were two men killed, but a third was taken as a prisoner of war — he was found dead years later.

“There were tons more firefights after that, but that’s the one you most commonly hear about because of how bad it was,” Row said…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the May 24 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.