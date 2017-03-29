Softball teams rounding into form

The high school softball season is in full swing, with at least a couple of local teams putting up impressive offensive numbers in the early going.

Columbia is off to a 4-0 start following wins last week over Belleville West and Mascoutah.

The Eagles stomped Belleville West last Tuesday, 11-5. Lexi Touchette smacked two home runs with seven RBIs to lead Columbia’s offense. Kelly Metter went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Calli Wibbenmeyer added three hits and three runs.

On Thursday, Columbia topped Mascoutah, 8-2. Chelsy Pena went 3-for-5 with four runs scored. Metter added a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs. Kaelyn Rheinecker went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing two earned runs.

Metter leads the team in hitting at .750, followed by Wibbenmeyer at .615 and nine runs. Pena is hitting .563 with nine runs and Britney Edwards is hitting .545 with three stolen bases. Touchette is hitting .500 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Columbia hopes to continue its winning ways this week. The Eagles played at Wood River on Tuesday and will play Marquette on Wednesday before hosting cross-county rival Waterloo this Friday…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 28 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.