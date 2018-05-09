Softball teams heading toward postseason

With a relentless offensive attack and two starting pitchers that can bring the heat, Columbia is flying above all other area softball teams so far this season.

The Eagles won three more games over the weekend to take the Triad Tournament championship and improve to 25-0.

The Eagles defeated Dupo on Friday, 14-6, as Aryn Henke collected three hits and Chelsy Pena homered.

Reagan Carner and Kassidee Keys both homered for the Tigers.

On Saturday, Columbia edged Highland, 1-0, then beat Chatham Glenwood, 10-4.

Kaelyn Rheinecker pitched a complete game three-hitter over Highland; Henke, Pena, Mikaela Kossina and Lexi Touchette all homered against Chatham Glenwood.

Columbia won 12-0 at Salem last Tuesday. Whitney Edwards, Pena and Calli Wibbenmeyer all homered in the win.

The Eagles played at Carlyle on Tuesday and will host Freeburg on Thursday.

The statistics are astonishing both offensively and in the pitching circle for the Eagles this Spring.

Pena is hitting .500 with seven home runs, 36 runs and 36 RBIs to go along with a .567 on base percentage. She is followed by Keeler van Breusegen (.479, 36 runs), Henke (.479, 34 RBIs, 14 stolen bases), Touchette (.463, five home runs, .532 on base percentage), Kylie Cleveland (.436) and Wibbenmeyer (.417, seven home runs, 29 RBIs)…>>>

