Social media post causes concern at CHS

Parents of students at Columbia High School received an email this week from principal Kevin Moore informing them the district was looking into a “disturbing social media posting.”

The posting, the nature of which was not disclosed by Columbia School District administration, was seen on Snapchat by CHS students, who reported the post to school administrators.

“Yesterday, the high school administration received a report of a disturbing social media posting on snapchat that prompted an immediate investigation,” Moore stated in his letter to parents. “The individuals who reported seeing this posting quickly reacted which enabled the administration to assess the situation to ensure the safety of all students and staff. This is an example of why it is essential to actively promote reporting any kind of threat or concern to an administrator or staff member.”

No additional information was available about the nature of the threat or specific actions taken by the district.

Columbia police were contacted by the school on Tuesday morning in reference to “information circulating amongst students about a disturbing social media post on Snapchat,” according to a news release issued by the police department.

“Our investigative unit, in conjunction with members of the high school staff, quickly identified the source of the social media post,” the release states. “Columbia High School staff and Columbia Police Department officials met Wednesday morning and concluded there was no real threat to the high school, students or staff.”

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul added that his department will continue to investigate this matter to determine if additional facts or witnesses come forward.

“All of the facts of this investigation will be forwarded to Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann to decide if any further criminal action is warranted,” the news release concludes.