Soccer teams trying to survive and advance

Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault entered Class 2A regional action this week playing some of their best soccer. But who will be the last team standing?

For the first time in program history, the Bulldogs completed a perfect 10-0 showing in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 4-0 win Thursday at Triad.

“Winning conference is always special, but to go 10-0 in our conference is amazing,” Holden said. “I could not be more proud of our young men. They have really stepped up their game lately and they have been a lot of fun to watch and coach…>>>

Cross-town rival Gibault is also in the Bethalto Regional. The two will meet in the regional final on Saturday for a spot in the Columbia Sectional.

Gibault (12-6-3) won its final regular season game, 2-1, Thursday over Belleville West on senior night…>>>

Columbia completed an undefeated regular season at 22-0-2 with a 3-1 victory at home last Wednesday against Belleville West. The two teams raised funds for Siteman Cancer Center and dressed in pink-themed uniforms as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jake Bridges, Tyler Hoguet and Sam Spivey scored goals in the win for the Eagles, who host their own sectional and began play in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional against Highland on Tuesday, winning 2-0.

The Eagles will play either Mascoutah or Triad for the regional title on Saturday…>>>

The IHSA Class 2A state soccer tournament takes place Nov. 3-4 at Hoffman Estates High School.

