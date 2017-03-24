Snickers | Pet of the Week

Snickers is an almost 2-year-old handsome beagle mix and a real sweetheart, but he is shy and lacks the confidence with the world around him.

Snickers would do best in a home with a good doggie role model and a patient person who is willing to work to gain his friendship and trust. He gets along with other dogs and is housebroken. A new home with a fence is not necessary but would help Snickers have a safe place outside.

A family with older children, would be best since Snickers gets nervous with sudden movements and may run through open doors. Sleeping in bed with his foster family is something he enjoys, and he also likes to play with toys.

Snickers is looking for a patient and confident family who will help him overcome his fear of the big world, and he promises you a warm bed partner, companionship and love.

Snickers will definitely melt your heart when you look into this little guy’s eyes

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.