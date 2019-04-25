Snickers | Pet of the Week

Snickers

Hi, my name is Snickers! I’m a beautiful lady around eight years old and I am looking for a forever family. I’m a sweet girl who loves to be petted and will talk to you. I do have diabetes — a common condition in cats. I will need daily injections and a special diet but I can live a long and happy, healthy life. Come visit me soon!

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.