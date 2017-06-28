Smoke seen at Merle Norman in Waterloo
By Sean McGowan
on June 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm
Waterloo Police and Fire responded to a report of smoke coming from Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio at 742 N. Market Street at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the smoke was believed to be electrical in nature, initial reports indicate. No injuries were reported.
Pictured is the scene at Merle Norman Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo. (Sean McGowan photo)
