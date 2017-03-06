Smithton man gets 30 years for child porn

A 40-year-old Smithton man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of visual depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Kyle W. Oberg was sentenced to 360 months of imprisonment on the first two counts and 240 months of imprisonment on the third count, all to run concurrently, for a total prison term of 30 years.

His prison term will be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. Oberg was also fined $600 and ordered to pay a $300 special assessment fee.

Oberg had been in federal custody since his arraignment on Aug. 22, 2013.

The charges arose after the Smithton Police Department executed a search warrant July 18, 2013, at Oberg’s residence following a complaint from a concerned mother regarding his suspicious behavior toward the mother’s 6-year-old daughter.

Evidence presented at sentencing established that between Dec. 8, 2012, and June 29, 2013, Oberg took a total of 337 images of the minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct on 24 separate occasions.

There were also three videos taken of the victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct — including one video of Oberg digitally penetrating the then-6-year-old victim.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by Smithton police and the U.S. Secret Service’s Cyber-Crime Unit.