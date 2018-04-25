Smith taken in junior hockey league draft

Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs goalie Trevor Smith, a junior at Waterloo High School, was drafted last Wednesday evening in the eighth round of the North American 3 Hockey League by the Peoria Mustangs.

The NA3HL is one of six USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III junior leagues, serving as one of the top ice hockey training grounds for student-athletes.

The Mustangs compete in the Central Division along with such teams as the St. Louis Junior Blues.

Smith led the MVCHA this winter with a 1.77 goals against average and .925 save percentage.

He recently played on a team of other top MVCHA players, including Sean and Ryan Hofstetter, Trey Walton and Cam Nowak of the league champion Columbia Ice Eagles, in the 2018 America’s Showcase, which offers premier high school players an opportunity to be scouted by high-level programs.

This team advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating North Dakota, San Diego and Utah before falling to Pittsburgh in the quarterfinal round.

“I was extremely proud of our team,” Smith said of the showcase. “A lot of people had low expectations for us, but the team proved all of those people wrong…>>>

