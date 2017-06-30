Small gas leak in Columbia

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded about 2 p.m. Friday to the area of 830 Columbia Centre near Jan’s Hallmark for the report of an old pickup truck leaking gasoline in the parking lot. The small leak was contained within a short amount of time without incident.

