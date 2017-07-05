Shooting death in Maeystown
By Republic-Times
on July 6, 2017 at 12:28 am
The Illinois State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County Coroner are investigating an apparent shooting death that occurred sometime around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Mill Street in Maeystown.
The incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, initial reports indicate.
Check back for more information as it is released from officials involved with the case.
