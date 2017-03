Shirley L. Wittenauer | Obituary

By Republic-Times on March 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

Shirley L. Wittenauer (nee Einwich), 88, of Waterloo, died March 24, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Edward and Edna Einwich (nee Lange).

Shirley was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Donna (Ronald) Solich, Debbie Kuergeleis (Dale Aycock), Dina (Brian) Nobbe, and Duane (Christy) Brinkmann; grandchildren Becky (Jay) Godfrey; Kelly (Chris) Black; Doug Nobbe (Eleni Gerontes); Dan (Michelle) Kuergeleis; Mark Kuergeleis (Kristy Yearian), Renee Solich (Jake King), Katelyn Brinkmann, Nick Brinkmann, and Mary Brinkmann; numerous great-grandchildren; step-children; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Leroy W. Brinkmann; second husband Delbert P. Wittenauer; sons Dennis and David Brinkmann; sisters Gladys Ann Einwich and Mabel Stockel; and son-in-law James Kuergeleis.

Visitation and funeral services were March 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

A private family burial was be held.