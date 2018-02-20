Shirley L. E. Lohkamp | Obituary

Shirley L.E. Lohkamp (nee Schewe), 75, of Valmeyer, died Feb. 17, 2018, at home.

She was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Erwin and Alma Schewe (nee Meyer).

She is survived by her husband, Darwin Lohkamp; daughters Deborah Heimburger and Karen (Chris DeFabio) Lohkamp; sister Betty Schewe; brother Glenn (Wanda) Schewe; and nieces, nephews, a great-nephew, great-nieces, aunts and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Bill Heimburger.

Private family services were Feb. 20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer, or SSM Hospice, Glen Carbon.