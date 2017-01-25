 Shirley Fischer | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Shirley Jean Fischer (nee Graves), 80, of New Athens, died Jan. 11, 2017, in Belleville.

She was born March 25, 1936, in Freeburg, the daughter of Richard Earl and Leora Madeline Graves (nee Shelton).

Shirley was survived by her children, Lisa (Jim) Blosser, Lawrence, Kan., Shelly (Bob) Mann, New Athens, and Joseph Randall, Ballwin, Mo.; brothers and sister, Richard Lee (Patricia) Graves, Wayne Graves, Carol “Sue” Horn, and Johnny Graves, all of Waterloo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, John “Butch” Fischer, and one grandson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


