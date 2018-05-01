Shirley Ann Langhans | Obituary

Shirley Ann Langhans, 80, of Columbia, passed away April 28, 2018, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Shirley was born April 10, 1938, in Columbia, daughter of the late Edwin H. and Helen Stumpf (nee Heise).

After graduating from Columbia High School as valedictorian, Shirley became an airline stewardess for Delta Airlines.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Langhans, in 1960. Shirley worked for Pacific Life Insurance Company and was an agent, owner and broker of Century 21 Advantage.

Shirley also was co-owner, cashier and book keeper for Ron’s Pharmacy, Columbia.

Shirley loved her community, church and school, volunteering often and serving in many roles.

Surviving are her husband, Ron A. Langhans; her daughter, Kendra (David Weidmayer) Langhans of Indianapolis, Ind.; and sister Sharon (Gene) Marzano of Marietta, Ga.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 1, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. May 2, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. May 2, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia, IL, 62236; or Columbia Community Unit 4 School District Foundation, 5 Veteran’s Parkway, Columbia, IL 62236.