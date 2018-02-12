Shirley A. Badger | Obituary

Shirley A. Badger (nee Fain), 80, of Waterloo, died Feb. 11, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 17, 1937, in Wheelwright, Ky, daughter of the late William and Eva Fain (nee Evans).

Shirley took joy in caring for others. Her love for children led her to foster children and serve as a host mom for the Belizean disable children through the Belizean Children’s Project for children receiving care at Shriner’s Hospital For Children in St. Louis during her retirement years. She loved caring for them and taking them for treatment. She believed serving others was a gift from God.

Shirley had no formal music training but loved to sing and could play almost any instrument. Another gift God gave her was serving others thru cooking. She could combine flavors in a special way. She cooked to comfort others with her special recipes.

Shirley loved her friends and family. She was generous to those around her. She was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church (PCA). Her faith in Jesus Christ was her greatest treasure and the source of her grateful and joyful spirit.

God gave her joy and He gives us joy in sorrow. We can sing though our tears.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn (Adam) Sweatt; grandchildren Kylie Griffin, and Reid Sweatt; and a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver B. Badger; parents, sisters and brothers.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 13, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Feb. 14, at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, at the church, Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Concord Presbyterian Church PCA or the Belize Children’s Project.