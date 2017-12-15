 Sheriff makes drug arrest in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Sheriff makes drug arrest in Waterloo

By on December 15, 2017 at 11:45 pm

Charges are pending against a rural Waterloo man following a Friday afternoon arrest made by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.

The sheriff said he was driving on Route 3 near U-Gas in Waterloo when another car nearly struck his and vehicle was driving recklessly. Rohlfing said he removed the man from his car at gunpoint because he wouldn’t remove his hands from under the seat.

A search of the suspect’s car turned up a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, Rohlfing said.

The man is expected to be charged on Saturday.


