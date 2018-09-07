 Shed fire near Millstadt - Republic-Times | News

Shed fire near Millstadt

By on September 8, 2018 at 1:50 pm

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a shed fire on New Farm Lane off Triple Lakes Road near Millstadt.

