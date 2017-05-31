Shed fire in rural Waterloo
By Corey Saathoff
on May 31, 2017 at 11:36 am
Waterloo firefighters extinguish a shed fire on Gall Road early Wednesday morning.
The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a shed fire in the 1200 block of Gall Road in rural Waterloo.
The homeowner’s son said he was burning debris Tuesday and believes a stray ember may have started the early morning fire. A riding mower was lost in the blaze.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.