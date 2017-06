Shed fire in rural Waterloo

By Corey Saathoff on May 31, 2017 at 11:36 am

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a shed fire in the 1200 block of Gall Road in rural Waterloo.

The homeowner’s son said he was burning debris Tuesday and believes a stray ember may have started the early morning fire. A riding mower was lost in the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.