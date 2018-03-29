Shed burglarized near Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on March 30, 2018 at 9:42 am
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded Wednesday to a report of a shed burglary in the 3400 block of HH Road near Waterloo.
Police said the owner of the property is offering a monetary reward for the arrest of those involved in the shed break-in.
Contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 939-8651 for more information.
