Sharon Leslie ‘Sherrie’ Collins | Obituary

Sharon Leslie “Sherrie” Collins (nee Summers), 70, of Columbia, died Feb. 14, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

She was born Nov. 1, 1947, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Carolina Mae Rewerts (nee Albers) and Wesley “PawPaw” Summers.

Sherrie enjoyed volunteering at the Columbia Food Pantry.

Survivors include her fur baby Benji; daughters Debbie (Tommy) Manning of Bonne Terre, Mo., and Micki (Bruce) Manning of Waterloo; three sisters, April (Bob) Adams of Belleville, Robin Latdrick of Belleville, and Jennie (Gary) Drag of St. Louis; brother Victor (Nona) Rewerts of Belleville; six grandsons, Gary (Brittany) Followell III of Texas, David Yuengel of Texas, Oscar Yuengel of Missouri, Benjamin Wisneski of Illinois, Thomas (Tori) Manning III of Arkansas, and Jeremy Manning of Missouri; five great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Gage, Amrie, Maximus Followell and Landon Manning; and three nephews, Aaron (Amanda) Adams, Warren (Trish) Wilson, and Justin Rewerts. She was loved by other family and friends near and far.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving fur babies.

A memorial gathering was Feb. 18, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Private cremation was held.

Memorials may be made to Monroe County Humane Society or Columbia Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.