Service project encourages childhood reading

By on February 1, 2017 at 5:02 pm

Juiliana Mayer reads to a McLintock. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Jill Mayer of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo set a plan in motion recently to promote childhood reading in the community.

Mayer, who serves as St. Paul UCC director of children’s and youth ministries, applied for a Reading Changes Lives grant from the Deaconess Foundation.

The foundation is focused on the well-being of the St. Louis region.

After receiving a total of $1,480 from the foundation, Mayer formulated a reading service program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“I’m an avid reader, and I knew I wanted to propose something,” Mayer said. “And I just happened to stumble across this idea and ran with it.”

The program will include a total of five events in which children will read to animals at Helping Strays and senior citizens of both Oak Hill and Garden Place Senior Living. The first event occurred this past Saturday at Helping Strays…>>>

