Senior-led Hawks hoping for turnaround

Several members of the Gibault soccer squad that made a third straight trip to the state tournament earlier this month will try to bring that same winning attitude to the basketball court this winter.

The Hawks went 10-20 last season under legendary longtime head coach Dennis Rueter, but hopefully another year of experience from several returning players can turn those won-loss totals around in the 2018-19 campaign.

Among those returners is senior guard Karson Huels, who earned all-area honors last season after averaging 17.5 points per game. Also returning is fellow senior guard Logan Doerr, who averaged eight points per game last season while providing solid defense.

Both were the leading scorers on the soccer team this fall.

“Our guards will be the strength of this team,” Rueter said.

Doerr led the Hawks with 18 points in the team’s season opener on Nov. 20, which was a 61-31 win over Dupo at the Metro-East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tournament…>>>

