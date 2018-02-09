Search warrant executed at Red Bud pharmacy

A federal agency executed a search warrant at Gibson’s Discount Drugs in Red Bud on Thursday, but authorities remain tight-lipped on the nature of any potential investigation.

With assistance from Illinois State Police and the Red Bud Police Department, a federal agency taped off the business and executed the warrant, per information obtained by the North County News. The former Deterding Drugs, located at 1506 S. Main Street, changed ownership from Jeff and Sharon Deterding to Steven and Rachel Gibson in October 2016.

ISP referred all inquiries in reference to this matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who would not disclose the federal agency involved in Thursday’s raid, nor would they confirm or deny there was an ongoing investigation involving the pharmacy.