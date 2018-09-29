Search for suicidal man ends peacefully

A search for a reportedly suicidal man with a gun headed in his vehicle for the scrub under the JB Bridge ended peacefully early Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 to report her suicidal husband had driven from their home with a gun in his Jeep, headed toward the bank of the Mississippi River directly below the JB Bridge. Columbia police, EMS and fire, including the CFD drone, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the bridge, looking both from the ground below and from the bridge deck above, but found nothing savet tire tracks that ended at the scrub.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., the subject’s wife called 911 again, this time to report her husband was at Columbia’s Red Roof Liquor and Lottery Shell station, just off Palmer Road.

Police responded to Red Roof and upon verifying he was the subject for whom they’d been searching, took him into custody, upon which he was turned over to the care of Columbia EMS and transported to an area hospital.