The Columbia Fire Department responded about 6 a.m. Friday to assist Mehlville Fire Department and St. Louis County Police Department personnel in the search for a possible jumper off the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255. Columbia firefighters dispatched a rescue boat to the Mississippi River from Luhr’s Landing as part of the search. A drone was also used in the efforts. The CFD discontinued its search shortly before 7 a.m., with no trace of a possible jumper detected.