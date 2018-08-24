Search for J.B. Bridge jumper

The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department and St. Louis County Police Department in attempting to locate a confirmed jumper off I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into the Mississippi River. The CFD was requested for assistance at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Columbia firefighters utilized a drone to conduct an aerial search from the bridge and also stationed at Luhr’s Landing prepared to launch a rescue boat. Mehlville used a tugboat in the search, so the CFD boat was not launched into the river. The CFD did use its UTV to search under the bridge.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the subject had not been located.