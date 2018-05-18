Search for missing teen called off

The search for an 18-year-old man reported missing was called off after he was located at an area hospital, police said.

The Valmeyer Fire Department was requested about 12:50 p.m. Friday to assist the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in locating a missing person on the Salt Lick Trail near Valmeyer.

The person was described as a 5-foot-7 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes who is 18 years old and was last seen wearing and orange tank top and jeans.

“(We) don’t know if he was ever out there,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “He was only missing for 24 hours.”